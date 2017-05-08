Giada De Laurentis is uncomfortable with 'touchy-touchy' fans

Giada De Laurentiis needs her personal space.

The famous Food Network chef revealed at the Vegas Uncork'd Grand Tasting Event at Caesars Palace that some of her faithful followers can be overzealous.

"For sure [fans want to get close]. It's the only place that people expect to see me and sort of be able to touch my brand. I wish I could say no touchy-touchy, but it doesn't work that way,” De Laurentiis told the New York Daily News.

The 46-year-old mused that perhaps her gender plays a role in why fans feel they can get up-close and personal.

"Since I am a female chef they are a little less intimidated to come up to me, and secondly they just want to thank you for what we do,” the TV chef said.

De Laurentiis said her fame made her “uneasy” in the past.

"I am becoming more comfortable being myself in my own skin, and I think that happens with anybody as we get older,” she said.

De Laurentiis has plenty of eyes on her right now. She’s got her own Food Network series, “Everyday Italian” and Food Network recently greenlit a new series with the star, “Giada's Summer Entertaining.” She also frequently pops up on other Food Network shows like “Beat Bobby Flay.”

She is also set to open her second restaurant at Caesar’s Palace Casino by the end of the year.

She told the Daily News, "We're on our third year [in Vegas] and I wanted to do something a little more casual for anybody who can't do the fine dining thing, sort of as an introduction to my food, so I think this will be a really great opportunity to do that.”

