Female UFC fighters feared to be latest victims of nude photo leak

Four female UFC fighters are feared to be the latest celebrities to have naked pictures leaked by hackers onto the internet.

Raquel Pennington, Tecia Torres, Jessamyn Duke and Angela Magana are all thought to have had intimate images recently plastered across the web.

The alleged leaks range from nude bathroom selfies and artful photos taken in nature to more blatantly sexual shots that were clearly meant to be kept private.

Magana, 33, who goes by the nickname “Your Majesty,” seemingly confirmed on Twitter that nude photos of her leaked but insisted that they are “not porno.”

The leaked photos of #yourmajesty are very before and after fight camp or artistic in the mountains mud lakes rocks. Not porno — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 6, 2017

Well those havnt been leaked yet — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 6, 2017

#yourmajesty has a case opened with the fbi in regards to leaked photos #maganagonnagetyou #privacyviolation #gotyourIP — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 6, 2017

The UFC leaks come as a growing list of sporting celebs including WWE stars have had images stolen and shared across social networks and the web.

Pennington, 28, fights in the bantamweight division and has nine wins from her 14 fights.

She is dating 27-year-old strawweight Torres, who is one of the highest-ranked fighters in the division with eight victories in nine bouts. One or both of the pair were allegedly subject to the latest hack, causing naked selfies to be posted on the internet.

MMA star Duke is an ex-UFC fighter who now competes under the Invictus brand. The 30-year-old American bantamweight was the worst affected of the latest hacking, with dozens of images released.

