Andy Cohen's warning for Ryan Seacrest: Don't underestimate Kelly Ripa

Andy Cohen has some advice for Kelly Ripa's new co-host: Don't underestimate her.

"I think [Ryan Seacrest] should not underestimate how smart she is," Cohen told People. "I just don't think he should underestimate her in any way."

The "Watch What Happens Live" host added, "[Kelly's] smart. She's been doing that show for a long time. She's a business woman, a great mom..."

Seacrest was announced as Ripa's new host May 1, nearly one year after Michael Strahan left "Live" for "Good Morning America."

"Today, the next chapter of the 'Live' story is about to be written,"Ripa said ahead of the announcement last week.

Seacrest said during his first show, "We've known each other for a long time… and I couldn’t be more excited to be here with you."