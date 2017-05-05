Entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Political

Cher: AHCA means no money to treat my asthma

Celebrities take to social media to criticize President Donald Trump over the House passing the American Healthcare Act

 

Cher took to Twitter to blast the American Health Care Act in a series of bizarre tweets.

The pop singer slammed the bill saying it's passage threatens to cut funding to treat her asthma.

Cher also called the AHCA "insanity" and compared President Donald Trump to a "mad King George III president."

The 70-year-old continued her all-caps, emoji-laden tweets with jabs at the GOP.

She also called on New Yorkers to "show this idiot what he's in for" while Trump was visiting the city Thursday night.

Cher was an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. She went as far as to say she would "leave the planet" if Trump was elected.

This is hardly the first time Cher has appeared unhinged on Twitter.

AROUND THE WEB