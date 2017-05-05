Cher: AHCA means no money to treat my asthma

Cher took to Twitter to blast the American Health Care Act in a series of bizarre tweets.

The pop singer slammed the bill saying it's passage threatens to cut funding to treat her asthma.

I HAVE ASTHMA,&HEALTHCARE🙏🏻WITH TRUMPCARE THERE IS NO 💰4 ASTHMA” NOT EVEN 4👶🏻👦🏻👧🏽👴🏻👵🏼

“NO”💰4 BATTERED WOMEN,ITS

PREEXISTING CONDT — Cher (@cher) May 4, 2017

#TRUMPCARE IS SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST HEALTHCARE‼️HUGE💰GIVE AWAY 4 THE RICHEST 2% OF AMERICANS😡DONT BELIEVE REPUBLICANS,THEY DIDNT READ BILL — Cher (@cher) May 5, 2017

TRUMP “HAD ”TO DO HEALTHCARE FIRST,BECAUSE HE NEEDED 1 TRILLION HE STOLE FROM POOR, SICK,& DYING,2 GIVE TAX CUTS TO TOP 2% — Cher (@cher) May 5, 2017

Cher also called the AHCA "insanity" and compared President Donald Trump to a "mad King George III president."

The 70-year-old continued her all-caps, emoji-laden tweets with jabs at the GOP.

HOW CAN GOP🐝SO INHUMANE⁉️POOR,OLD,SICK,BABIES,PREG WOMEN,CHILDREN,MENTAL& DRUG HEALTHCARE.10′S OF MILLIONS WILL SUFFER& DIE☠️

4GET MEDICAID — Cher (@cher) May 4, 2017

She also called on New Yorkers to "show this idiot what he's in for" while Trump was visiting the city Thursday night.

Cher was an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. She went as far as to say she would "leave the planet" if Trump was elected.

This is hardly the first time Cher has appeared unhinged on Twitter.

Just got in Car AND I'm More cute than I was in LA👻😂

OMG HAVE BLK & WHITE COOKIE

🙌🏻 — Cher (@cher) October 24, 2016

WHY IS WRESTLE MANIA ON MY🕐LINE⁉️IS THERE

ANYTHING ABOUT ME THAT SCREAMS,NECK SCISSORS,

IRON CLAW,OR HALF NELSON😳⁉IM MORE LIP LOCK & SPOON — Cher (@cher) April 4, 2016

Beat🤕Nothing like Being lashed 2chair For 70 Hrs,& Forced 2 Do 6 Million Interviews😱

TOO 🎭DRAMA 👑⁉️😂

Actually ppl were smart/Nice,Im a

Toad — Cher (@cher) October 19, 2016

Ok,Didn't Win at Clue🔮,DIDNT WIN AT YAHTZEE...IM A FAILURE😫

I FEAR I SHALL GO 2 MY⚰, HAVING NEVER WON,1 LOUSY GAME OF CLUE😡😤

I Did It With🔪😂 — Cher (@cher) August 8, 2016