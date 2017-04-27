Sesame Street uses its resources to help military families

Visit www.SesameStreetforMilitaryFamilies.org for more information

From the website:

About Sesame Workshop’s Military Families Initiatives

Talk, Listen, Connect

What is Talk, Listen, Connect?

As many as 700,000 children under the age of five have a parent in the military. Recognizing the need for first-rate media-based resources to support military families, in fall 2006, Sesame Workshop launched the bilingual (English/Spanish), multimedia outreach initiative Talk, Listen, Connect: Helping Families During Military Deployment (TLC). This critical outreach tool helped military families and their young children cope with the challenges of deployment and build resilience in times of separation and change. The overwhelming response to this program revealed a need for additional resources and in 2008 and 2010, respectively, Sesame Workshop followed up with Talk, Listen, Connect: Deployments, Homecomings, Changes (TLC 2) and Talk, Listen, Connect: When Families Grieve (TLC 3).

Since its initial launch, Talk, Listen, Connect has expanded to include a free Sesame Street/USO family tour; three PBS primetime specials; Sesame Rooms, bringing toys and furniture to military spaces; and the Military Families Near and Far website.