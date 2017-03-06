Emma Watson: 'You should be able to see as much skin as possible'

Emma Watson doesn’t have anything to hide.

In a recent interview for Into the Gloss, the “Beauty and the Beast” star listed her entire beauty and skincare regimen where she revealed how she prefers to go as natural as possible.

“The object for me when applying makeup is you should be able to see as much skin as possible,” explained the 26-year-old British actress. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve embraced my freckles much more and I want to be able to see them."

“When we were filming ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ I insisted on keeping my freckles as part of the movie,” she added. “There are so many young girls who are going through puberty who really hate having them, so I felt the need to say that I have them and that I think the look of natural skin is beautiful. I didn’t want to get blanked out!”

However, Watson also admitted she doesn’t always keep things natural.

“It’s funny — I was just talking to my friend before this about how in the Instagram era it’s so easy to edit your life so that it looks perfect,” she said. “But I bleach my top lip and tweeze my eyebrows and you’d never get to see that, even though it’s a part of my routine. There’s still so much shame around the things you do to get ready while you’ve got a towel wrapped around your head. It’s important to me not to edit that out.”

“I’ve been bleaching my top lip since I was nine,” she added. “I don’t do it very often, but I do it! There’s that, and I use Fur Oil. I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

Watson also dished that she preferred natural deodorant and one specific cleansing ritual that’s part of her everyday life.

“I have a bath every single day of my life,” said Watson. “And if I can have two or three — amazing. Nothing terrible is going to happen in the bath, so I always find time for that. I’ll take phone conversations in the bath, anything.”