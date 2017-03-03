'Flip or Flop's' Tarek El Moussa on ex Christina: 'I’ve totally moved on'

Tarek El Moussa admits it was hard to work with his ex Christina on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” while they were keeping their split up under wraps.

“It was stressful,” he told Us Weekly. “But we had to do our job.”

The HGTV star spoke with Us Weekly last month, and the interview was released on Thursday.

He said there wasn’t one specific reason the co-worker couple broke up.

“It was a gradual thing over time,” he said. “We were both very busy people with health issues and kids. We didn’t fight, we just grew apart.”

Tarek battled cancer and the pair struggled with infertility. They broke up in May but kept it quiet until December.

At the time of his Us Weekly chat, Christina was still dating a contractor who had worked with the couple. She has since split from him.

“It bothered me [at first],” Tarek admitted about his wife’s new relationship. “But she can live her life. I’ve totally moved on.”

Tarek temporarily moved on with the family’s nanny, but that relationship has also fizzled out.

“I did date her for a month,” he admitted. “I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing. I never held hands with her around the kids, though. Now I’m not dating anyone specifically. It will be a long time before I’m in a relationship.”

Of working with his ex, he explained, “You have good days and bad days. Now we say, ‘Hi, good morning.’ We film together and talk about houses and the kids.”

The renovation expert revealed the pair sticks together for holidays and the kids’ birthdays and they are learning to co-parent.