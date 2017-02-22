George Clooney slams President Trump, Steve Bannon

George Clooney insisted President Donald Trump and chief strategist Steve Bannon are the same “Hollywood elitists” their supports reject.

The Washington Times reported that the 55-year-old actor appeared on the French program “Recontres de Cinema” where he discussed Meryl Streep’s speech during the Golden Globes in January. Clooney claimed it's wrong for conservatives to dismiss the 67-year-old’s statement just because she’s a wealthy actress.

“This is the part that makes me a little crazy,” said Clooney, as quoted by Gossip Cop. “When Meryl spoke, everyone on that one side was like, ‘Well, Hollywood elitist Hollywood speaking’. Donald Trump has 22 acting credits. He collects $120,000 a year from a Screen Actor’s Guild pension fund. He is a Hollywood elitist.”

“Steve Bannon is a failed film writer and director. That’s the truth, that’s what he’s done,” added Clooney, who also stated that Americans have a “demagogue” in the White House.

“He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the L.A. riots that he couldn’t get made, you know, which is a shock. He made a lot of money off ‘Seinfeld.’ He’s elitist — Hollywood. That’s the reality if you want to look at it that way.”

“So I look at when people say Meryl shouldn’t speak up — of course she should,” he said. “She has every right to speak up. She’s an American citizen, and she was an American citizen a long time before she was an icon.”

Clooney previously endorsed Hillary Clinton’s failed Democratic presidential campaign.