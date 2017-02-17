CBS' 'Ransom' is a huge flop

There’s a show on CBS called “Ransom” that airs Saturday nights and apparently no one tunes in.

“Ransom” has a 0.6 Nielsen rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic – that is considered by TV insiders a monumental flop, according to The Wrap.

In the past, CBS has used Saturday nights to air reruns of crime dramas, unaired episodes of killed shows or episodes of “48 Hours.” “Ransom” is an international co-production, so CBS may be taking a calculated risk running a scripted show on Saturdays.

On RottenTomatoes, critics have the series sitting at just 43 percent fresh and only 40 percent of the audience liking it.

Comments on the Rotten Tomatoes discussion board include: “Very weak pilot. It didn't catch my attention;” “What a horrible show and complete ripoff of Bull. Just dumb;" and "Absolutely unwatchable.”

“Ransom” is about an experienced crisis and hostage negotiator, Eric Beaumont (Luke Roberts), and his team, who are brought in to save lives when no one else is able to. Eric understands criminals and uses his insight into human behavior to resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom scenarios. Eric’s team is played by Brandon Jay McLaren, Nazneen Contractor and Sarah Greene.

“Ransom” boasts a 46 (out of 100) Metascore from TV reviewers measured by Metacritic, and a dismal 1.4 (out of 10) user rating.

One commenter on Metacritic says the show is, “Another incredibly stupid show from CBS. They've got that formula perfected. Stupid story lines, stupid writing, really cute actors for a stupid audience.”

One Twitter user begs CBS to “please stop making shows about hackers; or your strange weird idea of what a hacker is. It’s embarrassing.”

In CBS’ defense, they do have the number one comedy on television with “The Big Bang Theory” and the number one drama with "NCIS."

.@CBS please stop making shows about "hackers" or your strange weird idea of what a "hacker" is. It's embarrassing. #TV #Ransom — theboiled (@theboiled) February 6, 2017

The question is, CBS give up on "Ransom" and cancel it? All we can say is, stay tuned.