CBS claims to be 'very close' to renewing 'Big Bang Theory'

During a CBS company fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves confirmed to reporters that they're "very, very close" to a two-season renewal of “The Big Bang Theory.”

“We have established hits including the number one drama ‘NCIS,’ and the number one comedy ‘The Big Bang Theory’ – which, by the way, we are very, very close to renewing for two more years,” Moonves told investors. He didn't elaborate on the contract negotiations during the hour-long call.

However it's not the first time execs from the network has said a deal is near.

In January, CBS Entertainment President Glenn Geller told The Hollywood Reporter the contracts still hadn't been finalized buthe hinted they were in the works.

"[Contract talks] are continuing. It is tough but kind of normal negotiations," he said. "We are guardedly optimistic about it. It's normal negotiations."

And in August 2016, Gellar told the reporters at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, there would likely be more “Big Bang Theory.”

"We are very confident that everyone involved wants more ‘Big Bang past’ year 10, and I know Warner Bros. will make those deals.”

Back in 2014, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons reportedly negotiated contracts for $1 million per episode and the other stars reportedly also got sizeable raises during that same time period. But now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, all five series regular stars, including Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayaar, may be getting $1 million per episode paychecks.

The last time CBS renewed “The Big Bang Theory” it picked up three seasons at once. The series has garnered more than $1 billion for Warner Brother Television in syndication. A renewal is rumored is to include a full 24 episodes per season.

The possible two-season renewal comes at a time when CBS and Warner Brothers TV are developing a prequel “Sheldon” about Dr. Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons’) childhood. Galecki also recently signed on for the CBS pilot for a new comedy titled “Living Biblically.”

CBS declined Fox News’ request for comment about the current contract negotiations.

