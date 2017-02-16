Nicole Kidman reveals she was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman could have once been Mrs. Kravitz.

The 49-year-old actress talks about her highly anticipated new HBO series, "Big Little Lies," in a new interview with NET-A-PORTER.com's digital magazine, The EDIT, and drops a bombshell on her former relationship with rocker Lenny Kravitz. Kidman is asked about her "Big Little Lies" co-star, 28-year-old Zoe Kravitz, and Kidman reveals she was once engaged to Zoe's father.

"Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father," Kidman says bluntly. "It's all in the family!"

But she has no hard feelings towards her former flame.

"I love Lenny; he's a great guy," she adds.

Kidman and 52-year-old Kravitz were linked in 2003. Kidman told Vanity Fair in October 2007 that she was once engaged to someone in the time before she met her current husband, Keith Urban, and after she divorced from her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, though declined to name names at the time.

"I got engaged to somebody but it just wasn't right," she said. "I wasn't ready. We weren't ready."

"I get engaged and I get married — that's my thing," she continued. "I don't want to date. I'm interested in a very, very deep connection."

Kidman has now been happily married to Urban for 10 years. Clearly, the country singer also has no hard feelings when it comes to Kravitz — the two musicians hugged and posed with Kidman at the 2013 CMT Music awards.

As for her latest project, Kidman reveals she was "traumatized" after filming "Big Little Lies," which is based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling 2014 novel. The series centers on a group of women — all in different stages of motherhood — in Monterey, California, whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel to the point of murder.

"I was quite traumatized after [filming] because we would shoot [the violent scenes] repeatedly," the Oscar-winning actress says. "I was emotionally and physically traumatized. I'd come back and I'd need Keith to hold me, just to feel soothed. I think it worked on my psyche in a way that I didn't quite realize."

"As an actress, I don't clock in and out; it does bleed in and sometimes it's hard to process," she further explains.

Kidman shares one particular incident that had shook her up.

"One of the craziest things happened after we'd done a lot of violent scenes. When you see them in the show they're flashes, but we needed to re-shoot them and re-shoot them so [director Jean-Marc Valle] could get grabs of stuff," she recalls.

"I couldn't sleep and the next morning I got up and went for a run to try and get some of [my character Celeste's] energy out. I came back and I'd left my key -- I couldn't get in the door. It's a glass door, so I got a rock and I threw the rock through the door. I'd never done anything like that. And then I realized, 'Oh my gosh, that's how much I'm holding all this in, the anger, the pain.'"

