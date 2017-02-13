Ryan Gosling misses BAFTAs for 'family matter'

Ryan Gosling was noticeably missing from Sunday night's 2017 British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

The star of "La La Land, which one five awards, was on the list of expected attendees but had to unexpectedly return home to Los Angeles due to a "family matter."

When his "La La Land" co-star Emma Stone showed up sans Gosling, a BAFTA rep told media, "Ryan had a family matter to attend to, he is sorry not to be here this evening" adding, "He send his appreciation and thanks for everything."

The frothy musical took five prizes including best picture, but major awards also went to tough welfare-state drama "I, Daniel Blake" and fractured-family stories "Lion" and "Manchester by the Sea."

Gosling and actress Eva Mendes have two daughters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.