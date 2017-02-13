Bobby Flay gushes over girlfriend Helene Yorke with anniversary pic

It looks like Bobby Flay has officially moved on.

Right before Valentine’s Day, the celebrity chef took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend, “Masters of Sex” actress Helene Yorke, a happy anniversary.

BOBBY FLAY SPOTTED GETTING COZY WITH ACTRESS HELENE YORKE

One year later ... could not smile and laugh more in a 12 month span. @heleneyorke @thehungriestgirlfriend #happyanniversary A photo posted by bobbyflay (@bobbyflay) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:17am PST

“One year later…could not smile and laugh more in a 12 month span,” the 52-year-old Food Network star wrote on Instagram over the weekend. The photo was recently snapped during date night in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The relationship with Yorke came less than a year after he settled his divorce with his third wife, Stephanie March. According to reports, the 42-year-old actress accused Flay, whom she was married to for over 10 years, of cheating on her with three women, including “Mad Men” star January Jones.

🦁365 days of Ginger🦁 got me a bigger heart now ❤ A photo posted by Helene Yorke (@heleneyorke) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:34am PST

BOBBY FLAY, STEPHANIE MARCH DIVORCE REPORTEDLY FINALIZED

In June, a banner reading “cheater” flew overhead during Flay’s speech while he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. However, March’s lawyers told ET that she was “absolutely not behind” the stunt.

“We have come to an amicable divorce settlement,” said Flay’s rep on the marriage in July to ET. “We look forward to putting this difficult time behind us and we ask that you respect our privacy as we move forward.”