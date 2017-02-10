Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson distances himself from Under Armour CEO's pro-Trump remark

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not happy with the CEO of Under Armour, Kevin Plank, for making pro-Trump comments, but says he's still sticking with the sports apparel company that manufactures clothing bearing his name.

Plank is a part of President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council. After the group's meeting Tuesday, Plank said having "such a pro-business President is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity.”

Johnson, who supported George W. Bush in 2000, wrote that he "appreciate[s] and welcome[s] the feedback" of his fans who both agree and disagree with Plank's comments, but wanted to personally put some distance between himself and the CEO's opinion.

"[Plank] inadvertently creat[ed] a situation where the personal political opinions of UA's partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO," Johnson wrote. "A good company is not solely defined by its CEO. A good company is not defined by the athlete or celebrity who partners with them."

Johnson, who promotes UA's Project Rock line, said that his responsibility was to "the thousands of workers who pour blood, sweat, and tears into making Under Armour strong. A diverse group of hardworking men and women who possess integrity, respect and compassion for one another and the world they live in. Debate is healthy. But in a time of widespread disagreement, so is loyalty. I feel an obligation to stand with this diverse team, the American and global workers, who are the beating heart and soul of Under Armour and the reason I chose to partner with them."

Johnson joins Under Armour Misty Copeland and basketball star Stephen Curry -- both of whom have contracts with Under Armour -- in criticizing Plank's comments.

Copeland wrote in an Instagram post she was so concerned about Plank's comments that she spoke to him directly.

Curry told them Mercury News on Wednesday that he "spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank's camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue."

The company issued a statement saying it engages in "policy, not politics."

None of the three athletes has severed ties with the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.