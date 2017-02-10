Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson distances himself from Under Armour CEO's pro-Trump remark

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not happy with the CEO of Under Armour, Kevin Plank, for making pro-Trump comments, but says he's still sticking with the sports apparel company that manufactures clothing bearing his name.
Plank is a part of President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council. After the group's meeting Tuesday, Plank said having "such a pro-business President is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity.”
Johnson, who supported George W. Bush in 2000, wrote that he "appreciate[s] and welcome[s] the feedback" of his fans who both agree and disagree with Plank's comments, but wanted to personally put some distance between himself and the CEO's opinion.
"[Plank] inadvertently creat[ed] a situation where the personal political opinions of UA's partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO," Johnson wrote. "A good company is not solely defined by its CEO. A good company is not defined by the athlete or celebrity who partners with them."
Johnson, who promotes UA's Project Rock line, said that his responsibility was to "the thousands of workers who pour blood, sweat, and tears into making Under Armour strong. A diverse group of hardworking men and women who possess integrity, respect and compassion for one another and the world they live in. Debate is healthy. But in a time of widespread disagreement, so is loyalty. I feel an obligation to stand with this diverse team, the American and global workers, who are the beating heart and soul of Under Armour and the reason I chose to partner with them."
Johnson joins Under Armour Misty Copeland and basketball star Stephen Curry -- both of whom have contracts with Under Armour -- in criticizing Plank's comments.
Copeland wrote in an Instagram post she was so concerned about Plank's comments that she spoke to him directly.
I appreciate and welcome the feedback from people who disagree (and agree) with Kevin Plank's words on CNBC, but these are neither my words, nor my beliefs. His words were divisive and lacking in perspective. Inadvertently creating a situation where the personal political opinions of UA’s partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO. A good company is not solely defined by its CEO. A good company is not defined by the athlete or celebrity who partners with them. A good company is not a single person. A good company is a team, a group of brothers and sisters committed to working together each and every day to provide for their families and one another and the clients they serve. We don’t partner with a brand casually. I partner with brands I trust and with people who share my same values. That means a commitment to diversity, inclusion, community, open-mindedness and some serious hard work. But it doesn't mean that I or my team will always agree with the opinion of everyone who works there, including its executives. Great leaders inspire and galvanize the masses during turbulent times, they don't cause people to divide and disband. My responsibility here is not only to the global audience we serve, but also to the thousands of workers who pour blood, sweat, and tears into making Under Armour strong. A diverse group of hardworking men and women who possess integrity, respect and compassion for one another and the world they live in. Debate is healthy. But in a time of widespread disagreement, so is loyalty. I feel an obligation to stand with this diverse team, the American and global workers, who are the beating heart and soul of Under Armour and the reason I chose to partner with them. My commitment is as real as my sweat and callouses that thicken daily. #CommittedToThePeople
Curry told them Mercury News on Wednesday that he "spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank's camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue."
The company issued a statement saying it engages in "policy, not politics."
None of the three athletes has severed ties with the company.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.