Marriage

Miranda Kerr says she and fiance are waiting for marriage

news.com.au
  • Australian model Miranda Kerr arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016.

    Australian model Miranda Kerr arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016.  (Reuters)

  • Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, Snapchat and model Miranda Kerr arrive for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016.

    Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, Snapchat and model Miranda Kerr arrive for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016.  (Reuters)

Miranda Kerr has opened up on life with her “very traditional” partner, saying she would not have another child until the pair get married.

During an interview to promote her latest collaboration with Mother, the former Victoria’s Secret angel opened up about her relationship with Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel.

The 33-year-old said she would not have another child until they got married and appeared to suggest abstinence was their best form of contraception.

“Not yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional,” she told The UK Times.

“We can’t ... I mean we’re just ... waiting,” she said.

The comments mark a sharp change from her previous interviews such as with British GQ in which she spoke about using sex as exercise and joining the mile-high club.

“Let’s put it this way, I’ve had an orgasm in the air before. Alone. And together,” she said back in 2014.

