7 Hollywood stars who are completely out of touch with reality

Tom Hiddleston’s acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globes was deemed cringeworthy by many on social media. The actor said, “One night we were having a bite to eat at the canteen, where we were staying, and a group of young men and women tottered over to the table, and we were all having what they call a 'dirty beer' in humanitarian language. They were a group of Médecins Sans Frontières doctors and nurses. And they wanted to say hello because during the shelling the previous month, they had binge-watched 'The Night Manager.' And the idea that I could provide ― or that we could provide ― some relief and entertainment for the people who worked for UNICEF … who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud." After being mercilessly mocked on Twitter, Hiddleston apologized for his comments and blamed them on nerves.