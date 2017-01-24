From Amy Adams to Tom Hanks: 5 Oscar nomination snubs

"La La Land" is dancing its way toward Oscar land.

The modern-day musical received an astonishing 14 Academy Award nominations today, tying the record with 1950's "All About Eve" and 1997's "Titanic." Both of those films were named Best Picture of their respective years."

But the story today isn't all about "La La Land." There were some Titanic-size surprises: big names who somehow missed the boat.

Here are the five biggest snubs from this morning's Oscars announcement:

