Scott Baio, Tomi Lahren want Hollywood to stop whining about Trump

Scott Baio believes "Happy Days" are ahead and his fellow Hollywood stars need to stop complaining about President-elect Donald Trump.

With just days before Trump is sworn into office on January 20, Baio is telling his fellow celebrities to "grow up."

"I was nervous for eight years with Obama. I had to suck it up and deal with it. Do the same, and maybe your country will be a better place than it was," Baio told Variety.

Baio's comments come at a time when a number of stars have either turned down or backed out of performing at Trump's inauguration. Conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren called out boycotters saying they are crybabies.

"Denouncing the incoming president is not a social-justice moment, it's a crybaby moment, and I don't care who you are," Lahren said. "Hate Trump, that's fine, but he won, and he won by an electoral landslide."

She also called out Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech in an interview with FOX News' Jesse Watters.

"I don't think that [Meryl Streep would] step out of her bubble long enough to really confront those folks," Lahren said. "So for now she can just stand on stage in her gown that's worth thousands of dollars and preach to us what it means to be an average American."

Not everyone in Hollywood is taking a stand against Trump's inauguration. Comedian Chonda Pierce, who is headlining one of the inaugural balls, told us she's proud to perform for the future president.

"I was very honored... I didn't even have to think about it. I was like, 'Yes,'" Pierce shared.