Entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Arrest

Robbers steal $16 million of jewels from Harry Winston store in Cannes

Outside view of the Harry Winston jewelry store in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

Outside view of the Harry Winston jewelry store in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.  (AP)

A French official says a robber armed with a hand grenade and an automatic handgun has stolen diamond necklaces and other jewelry from a luxury store in the French Riviera city of Cannes.

Alain Guimbard, a deputy prosecutor in nearby Grasse, said Wednesday the robber entered the Harry Winston jewelry store on the seaside avenue La Croisette by pretending to be a customer.

Guimbard told The Associated Press the robber then forced employees to give him diamond jewelry from a display window and other pieces.

The holdup lasted only a few minutes. Guimbard says the robber escaped and no one was injured.

The stolen merchandise is estimated to be worth $16 million.

Harry Winston is a New York-based jeweler that often adorns actresses at the Academy Awards.

AROUND THE WEB