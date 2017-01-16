Bob Beckel is returning to co-host FOX News’ popular roundtable discussion show “The Five.”

Beginning tonight at 5 p.m., Beckel will reunite with co-hosts Eric Bolling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino.



Current co-host Juan Williams will remain a contributor across all programs and continue to appear on "The Five."

“Bob was missed by many fans of 'The Five' and we’re happy to welcome him back to the show,” said Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox and Executive Chairman of FOX News.

Beckel says he’s “thrilled” to be back.

“I have no doubt it will be a vigorous yet entertaining debate,” he said.

“The Five” has been one of the most watched programs on cable television since its inception in 2011, claiming the number one spot in cable news during its 5 p.m. ET timeslot for 66 consecutive months.

Beckel first joined FOX News in 2000 as a contributor providing political analysis. He later rejoined the network in 2011 as one of the originating co-hosts of "The Five" until 2015 and then briefly joined CNN as a commentator. He was also a columnist for USA Today.

