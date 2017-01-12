Nicole Kidman thinks it's time Americans get behind President-elect Donald Trump.

The actress, who was born in Hawaii but raised in Australia, said it's time to let go and accept the results of the election.

"[Trump is] now elected and we, as a country, need to support whoever is the president," Kidman said on the red carpet for her new film "Lion."

The actress, who lives in Nashville with her country superstar husband and holds dual Australian and American citizenship, added, "That is what the country is based on. And however that happened, it happened, and let's go."

STAR POLITICS: WHO LEANS LEFT AND WHO LEANS RIGHT?

Kidman's opinion differs greatly from most of her Hollywood colleagues. Most recently, Meryl Streep was praised by her fellow celebrities for standing up against the President-elect in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

However, there are some stars who are sick of their fellow entertainers' political rants.

Country star Travis Tritt said on Twitter earlier this week, "If you have fans who respect your talent enough to spend hard earned money to see your talent, be thankful and gracious and leave it at that."

Piers Morgan echoed Tritt's words, adding he hasn't "heard such elitist snobbery since Hillary Clinton branded Trump supporters 'a basket of deplorables.'"