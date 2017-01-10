Not everyone in Hollywood is a fan of Meryl Streep.

Streep is now facing backlash from those in the entertainment industry who feel her anti-Trump speech at Sunday night's Golden Globes was "hypocritical" and out-of-line for a Hollywood star.

Country star Travis Tritt took to Twitter to offer his "advice to all actors."

"Advice to all actors, musicians and entertainers: Please stick to your crafts that we all love you for and drop the political rhetoric," he tweeted.

If you have fans who respect your talent enough to spend hard earned money to see your talent, be thankful and gracious and leave it at that — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) January 9, 2017

Piers Morgan echoed Tritt's words, adding he hasn't "heard such elitist snobbery since Hillary Clinton branded Trump supporters 'a basket of deplorables.'"

Streep began her speech by saying "the most vilified segments of American society right now" are Hollywood, foreigners and the press.

Morgan called her hypocritical, saying at that moment, "the cameras panned out to hundreds of the richest, most privileged people in American society sitting in the audience in their $10,000 tuxedos and $20,000 dresses, loudly cheering this acknowledgement of their dreadful victimhood."

He wrote in the Daily Mail, "You’d be hard-pushed to find an industry that encourages more disrespect and violence than Hollywood."

A few other stars shared their disappointment with Streep on Twitter.

Please someone mute Meryl Streep — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 9, 2017

From what I understand the Golden Globe Awards

was a pretty weep affair

Reality can be a booger — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 9, 2017