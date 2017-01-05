This may be Kendall Jenner's fiercest photo shoot yet!

The 21-year-old reality star is one of six models to grace the various covers of V magazine's January V105 issue, showing off her sexy figure in a barely-there ensemble.

The edgy pics, shot by famed photographer Mario Testino, feature Jenner pantless, wearing only an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang top, Christian Louboutin heels and a lacy Victoria's Secret thong.

Jenner's sultry look was completed with black manicured nails, a dramatic smokey eye and a gigantic temporary snake tattoo, designed by artist Jenai Chin, on her outer right thigh.

In her accompanying interview with V, Jenner said she looks up to Rihanna for inspiration because she's "Queen of the rebels."

"[Rihanna] manages to pull everything off," Jenner explained. "She can do no fashion wrong!"

Rounding out the rest of the covers are It girls Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Lara Stone, Ellen Rosa, and Carolyn Murphy, all who sported faux body art like Jenner.

The brunette beauty isn't the only one in her famous family who has mastered the edgy shoots with snakes, however. In December, sister Kylie Jenner posed with a boa constrictor wrapped around her body for her risque calendar photo shoot with photographer Terry Richardson.

Even mom Kris Jenner got in on the fun!

