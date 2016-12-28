Actress Debbie Reynolds, whose daughter, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, died Tuesday, was rushed by ambulance to a Los Angeles-area hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple media reports.

The entertainment website TMZ, without naming any sources, said the 84-year-old Reynolds may have suffered a possible stroke. It also said she had been at her son Todd’s Beverly Hills home discussing funeral plans for Carrie when a call was made to 911.

The Los Angeles Times said paramedics arrived at her son's home in early afternoon after Reynolds complained of breathing problems.

According to the Times, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles City Fire Department said a woman in fair to serious condition was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Entertainment Tonight said it could confirm Reynolds suffered a medical emergency and was hospitalized.

I heard about Debbie Reynolds. Let's pray that it's nothing serious. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 28, 2016

No further information was immediately available.

