Andy Cohen credits Kelly Ripa for saving his life

It looks like Andy Cohen owes Kelly Ripa, big time.

The "Watch What Happens Live!" host sat down with Ripa as a guest host on Friday's "Live!," where he revealed that he was recently diagnosed with melanoma, and said that the skin cancer was discovered after Ripa gave him some good advice.

"You and I were at a party for Anderson's [Cooper] mom in April, and you said, 'You have a black dot on your lip, I don't think that's something good,'" Cohen recounted.

The talk show host admitted that he was hesitant to go to a doctor at first, thinking the dot was nothing, but said that Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, continued to pressure him into getting it checked out -- which may have saved his life.

"It was melanoma and they removed it, and I just want to thank you because you were so dogmatic," Cohen shared, adding he has healed well in the wake of doctors removing "a chunk" of his lip.

"I never thought that kind of thing would ever happen to me," Cohen said, adding that the experience has changed his "relationship with the sun."

From the sound of it, Ripa's actually got quite the track record when it comes to identifying possible cancerous spots. According to the "Live!" host, she's already spotted skin cancer on three of her friends.

"I'm glad to see that all that money I spend visiting dermatologists is good for something," Ripa joked. However, she admitted that she doesn't know if she'd be able to notice skin cancer on herself because of how people adjust to incremental changes on their own bodies.

"So make sure you guys be careful in the sun out there," she concluded.

