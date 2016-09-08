Miley Cyrus to present a challenge to Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Blake Shelton has long been known as the official country coach on "The Voice," snagging nearly all the country and country-leaning hopefuls from the get-go, but Miley Cyrus is ready to change that.

The two stars go head-to-head this season on the vocal competition, duking it out for the promising country acts, and Cyrus is not afraid to step to Shelton.

A new preview clip via Rolling Stone Country shows Shelton and Cyrus playfully jabbing at one another in preparation for the competition. Despite her pop sensibilities, Cyrus plays up her country roots — namely her father and one particularly legendary connection — but Shelton isn’t buying what she’s selling.

“Don’t play that Dolly Parton goddaugher s--t on me,” he quips.

“Ohh!” Cyrus reacts to the burn. “He has no idea what’s comin’ for you! Whoo, child. I cannot wait!”

According to the preview, Cyrus doesn’t wait long to pull the Parton card. She feels that her strong foundation in country, growing up listening to the classics and being around the industry, gives her a legitimate edge over previous coaches for winning over country artists.

“You scared?” fellow new coach Alicia Keys asks Shelton.

“A little bit,” Shelton admits.

"The Voice" season 11 begins Sept. 19 on NBC. Shelton has been a coach since the show’s inception, and he actually owes his current relationship with Gwen Stefani to the series. He met the pop-rocker when the two were both going through divorces while working as coaches on the show, and they hit it off. They have been very public about their relationship since it was announced last fall, months after Shelton’s divorce from Miranda Lambert.