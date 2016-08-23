Janice from 'Friends': 'The laugh just happened organically'

OH. My. God. It’s Janice from “Friends.”

It has been 12 years since the comedy series ended, but fans are still crazy about one of its most iconic characters — Janice Litman Goralnik (nee Hosenstein).

Actress Maggie Wheeler was only supposed to star in one episode of the hit show, but ended up appearing in 19 as Janice, the love interest of Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler Bing.

That’s because her nasally voice, obnoxious laugh and trademark catchphrase “Oh My God” endeared her to fans around the world.

Can't take #MaggieWheeler seriously with any voice other than Janice's 😂 pic.twitter.com/NZinutqhLQ — E L E A N O R . . . (@EleanorSenior) August 22, 2016

But when Wheeler, 55, appeared on the UK program “This Morning” as herself, viewers couldn’t believe how different she sounded.

One Twitter user wrote: “Janice from Friends is on This Morning and a part of me has died inside realising she doesn’t actually talk like Janice from Friends.”

Another tweeted: “How different is Janice in real life?”

Asked by the show’s hosts to do what everyone wanted to hear, Wheeler happily obliged.

“Oh my gaawwwd,” she drawled, before admitting she “never gets tired of doing that.”

Wheeler said she came up with her character’s hilarious laugh “organically”.

“It was this progression of how Janice evolved and how the writers created the character for me. The laugh just happened organically,” she said.

“Matthew Perry is so funny. I created Janice’s laugh because I knew I needed something.”

The “Californication” actress also said she gets recognized in public, and is happy to mimic Janice if asked.

Wheeler said her favorite scene on “Friends” was the Valentine’s Day episode called “The One with the Candy Hearts.”

“I have many favorite moments. In that Valentine’s restaurant where she says, ‘Because you know, you could make little puppets out of them, and you could use them in your theater of cruelty’,” she said.

