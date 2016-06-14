Justin Bieber cries during concert over Christina Grimmie's death

Justin Bieber’s concert took an emotional turn over the weekend.

While performing for his fans during his Purpose concert, Justin Bieber shed tears as he paid tribute to his late friend Christina Grimmie.

Bieber lay down on the stage as he sang in Winniepeg on Saturday and called out, “Grimmie, can you hear me?” He wiped his tears, stood up, and continued his performance.

Grimmie, a former third-place finalist on the sixth season of “The Voice,” was shot while giving autographs after her Orlando concert on Friday.

Bieber reportedly became close to the YouTube sensation while Grimmie was touring with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Gomez also cried while paying tribute to Grimmie during her Miami concert. The 23-year-old couldn’t finish her song, “Nobody,” as she became overwhelmed with emotion.

Gomez’s stepfather, Brian Teefey, was Grimmie’s manager and discovered the singer from YouTube when Grimmie was just a teen. At16, Grimmie opened for Gomez’s “We Own the Night” tour in 2011, and joined Gomez in the “Same Old Love” concert.

Authorities say Grimmie was shot by Kevin James Loibl, who had two handguns, ammunition, and a large hunting knife. Grimmie’s brother, Marcus Grimmie, immediately tackled the 27-year-old, and Loibl was killed during the scuffle.

Loibl was labeled as a “deranged fan” by the police and is said to have been obsessed with the 22-year-old singer.

Bieber and Gomez aren’t the only stars who have paid tribute to Grimmie. Her coach on “The Voice,” Adam Levine, offered to pay her funeral costs, and Blake Shelton and Usher have remembered her on social media.