Kelly Ripa prompts Michael Strahan to discuss his divorces on air

Talk about an awkward moment.

Kelly Ripa finished out her dramatic week back at “Live” by bringing up an uncomfortable subject forMichael Strahan: his divorces.

During the opening host chat, Ripa took an apparent dig at her soon-to-be-departing co-host by telling him enthusiastically, “There’s a great article in the paper and I want to get your take on it because I don’t have a take on it. But I want yours. So you’ve gotten divorced …”

Strahan looked taken aback at the mention of the word “divorce” and his face contorted into one of apparent shock and annoyance.

Ripa then launched into a bit about a story in The Post on the trend of “birdnesting” — where children live in one home and their divorced parents rotate in and out every couple of days.

Needless to say, Strahan didn’t like the idea. He also quipped that his ex-wife has a bigger house than he does.

The twice-divorced former NFL star was married to Wanda Hutchins from 1992 to 1996 and Jean Muggli from 1999 to 2006, which ended in a bitter, very public way. He shares two children with each woman.

Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Strahan’s last day on the show is May 13, four months earlier than previously planned, before he heads to “Good Morning America” full-time in the fall. After she was blindsided by the news of Strahan’s departure, Ripa took a few days to collect her thoughts and returned to the show on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.