Jamie And Bobby Deen's Hot Buffalo Burgers with Blue Cheese

The Deen Brothers "Get Fired Up" for this delicious burger recipe from their brand-new cookbook.

Hot Buffalo Burgers with Blue Cheese

Serves 8

Inspired by hot Buffalo wings, these beef burgers have the same great game-day flavor, but are much easier to eat.

Ingredients:

1⁄2 cup crumbled blue cheese (2 ounces)

1⁄4 cup mayonnaise

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

5 tablespoons Tabasco or other hot sauce

3 pounds ground beef

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

8 hamburger buns

2 small Vidalia onions, cut into 1⁄4-inch-thick rounds

1⁄2 cup chopped celery leaves

Method:

Make Ahead

1. In a small bowl, stir together the blue cheese and mayonnaise.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the butter and 21⁄2 tablespoons of the Tabasco.

3. In another bowl, mix together the ground beef, the remaining 21⁄2 tablespoons Tabasco, the salt,

and pepper until just combined. Form the beef mixture into eight 1-inch-thick patties and brush

with some of the Tabasco butter. Pack the patties into a plastic bag and place in the cooler to transport.

At the Game

1. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat and brush the grate with oil or spray with nonstick cooking

spray.

2.Transfer the burgers to the grill. Close the cover and cook, brushing halfway through with more

Tabasco butter, to the desired doneness, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Let the burgers rest off the grill

while toasting the buns.

3. Meanwhile, place the buns on the grill, cut side down, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute.

4. Brush the burgers with additional Tabasco butter. Sandwich the onion slices, celery leaves, and

a dollop of blue cheese dressing inside the buns and serve.