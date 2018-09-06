Dale Earnhardt Jr. is about to flip a home for a $500,000 profit

This flip was no flop.

A Key West, Fla.. home renovated by retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy has an offer on it that could net them $500,000 or more.

The couple purchased the 3 bed, 3 ½ bath fixer upper for $1.2 million in 2015 and spent under $900,000 to fully update it, according to The Charlotte Observer. It’s now listed on Realtor.com with a sale pending for $2.6 million.

The work on the home was chronicled on the DIY Network series “Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. and Amy,” adding even more celebrity cache. Amy is an interior designer by trade.

11 THINGS REAL ESTATE AGENTS HATE ABOUT BUYERS

Originally built in 1923, the home now has an outdoor kitchen, pool and Dale and Amy’s initials carved in the patio cement.

The Earnhardts, who own their own vacation home in Key West, haven’t announced any plans for their next home renovation, or a second season on DIY, as they’ve been busy taking care of their daughter Isla Rose, who was helping mom from the inside during the filming of the show.

DALE EARNHARDT JR. SAID A GHOST SAVED HIS LIFE