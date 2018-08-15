Dale Earnhardt Jr. says a ghost saved his life, but Bigfoot isn't real

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a believer.

During his podcast this week, the retired racing star and his guests were discussing a fan's question about paranormal activity, when Earnhardt revealed that he thinks “we’re so much more than just blood vessels and bones and muscle, ya know? And I feel like that it’s quite possible that, in certain situations, when we die, our bodies die, that maybe there’s a sprit capable of continuing on.”

Earnhardt went on to reveal that he’s convinced that he was once saved from a fiery wreck by a ghost.

“When I wrecked in the Corvette in 2004 at Sonoma, it caught fire, somebody pulled me out of that car, and I thought that it was a corner worker because I felt somebody put their hands under my armpits and pull me out of the car,” Earnhardt said.

“I didn’t get out. I don’t have any memory of myself climbing out of the car. And I remember sort of moving, like in motion, like going to lean forward and try to climb out of the car, and then something grabbed me under the armpits, pulled me up over the door bars and then let go of me and I fell to the ground.”

Video of the incident from the American Le Mans Series sports car race clearly shows Earnhardt getting out of the car by himself before emergency crews could get to him.

Earnhardt suffered second-degree burns in the fire, and when he woke up at the hospital after a 12-hour, morphine-assisted sleep and asked who helped him out of the car and was told by a member of his team that he had gotten himself out, he recalled saying “Bull***t!”

While Earnhardt is open to the existence of an afterlife, he also said he doesn’t think Bigfoot exists, at least not anymore, but that he is guilty of watching TV programs about people searching for it.

“I’m probably not going to find out first on the show. Probably going to be a headline on national news, that they found this guy, but I still watch the shows,” he said.