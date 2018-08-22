Expand / Collapse search
Delaware license plate auctioned for $410,000

Associated Press
del 20

 (Delaware Tag Traders)

Low-numbered Delaware license plates are in demand.

Someone paid $410,000 for the plate bearing the number 20 when it went up for auction Sunday at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

John Wakefield, of Delaware Tag Traders, tells the Delaware News Journal the price exceeded expectations. He says it surpassed $325,000 spent on a number 14 license plate three years ago.

Wakefield says a number like 20 "generates quite a stir and a buzz."

Wakefield likens the license plate auction to baseball cards. He says "it's a Delaware thing."

