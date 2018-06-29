Heatwave melted roads in Ireland and the U.K.

Roads melted “like chocolate” across the U.K. and Ireland this week as a heatwave blasted the area.

Photos posted to social media by drivers and government agencies depicted the damage caused by surface temperatures reaching 125 degrees.

Roadworks authorities were planning to spread light-colored sand on the worst-affected stretches to act as both a sunscreen and to help stabilize the liquefying bitumen, which can be a hazard for drivers, SWNS reports.

The issue stems from the fact that many of the roads in the area don’t use the more expensive high-temperature that is available due to costs and the normally mild climate.

Several more heatwaves have been predicted for this summer, which experts told The Irish Sun could be the hottest in a century.