Police report says autonomous Uber backup driver was streaming 'The Voice' at time of fatal crash
An Arizona police report says the backup driver in an Uber autonomous SUV was streaming a television show on Hulu just before the vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in March.
The Arizona Republic is reporting that the driver was watching "The Voice," a television musical talent show.
The newspaper received the more than 300-page report from Tempe police late Thursday.
Police obtained records from Hulu with a search warrant that showed the streaming ended at 9:59 p.m. on March 18. The crash occurred about 10 p.m.
Forty-nine-year-old Elaine Herzberg was struck as she walked across a darkened street in the middle of a block. It was the first fatal crash involving a self-driving vehicle.
Prosecutors are considering charges against the driver, 44-year-old Rafaela Vasquez.