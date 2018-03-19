Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona pedestrian, police say

Officials said an Arizona woman was killed after being struck by a self-driving Uber vehicle early Monday -- an incident believed to be the first of its kind.

The accident in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe caused the company to suspend all testing of self-driving vehicles in cities across the country.

Tempe Police Sgt. Ronald Elcock told FOX10 Phoenix the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, according to police.

The self-driving Uber was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision, and there was a vehicle operator behind the wheel, Elcock told FOX10.

Uber said on Twitter the company is fully cooperating with local authorities as the investigation occurs, and told the Associated Press it has halted testing of the self-driving vehicles in cities across the country.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family," Uber Comms tweeted. "We’re fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident."

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted: "Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened."

The company has been testing autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and the greater Phoenix area for months. Automakers and tech companies are competing to be first with the technology.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate the crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement to Reuters it is "in contact with Uber, Volvo, federal, state and local authorities regarding the incident," and will take appropriate action.

