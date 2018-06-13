Cadillac Fleetwood from John Travolta's 'Gotti' up for sale

Many consider it a faux pas to attend a concert wearing a T-shirt with the band that’s performing on it, but what about going to a movie premiere in one of the actual cars from the film?

If you’re planning to see John Travolta’s “Gotti” this weekend, you can do just that.

A 1981 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham coupe used on screen by the titular John Gotti character, who is played by Travolta, is currently being offered for sale by Silverstone Motorcars.

The black two-door is privately-owned on Long Island and features tufted leather seats, wire wheels, and era-appropriate white wall tires. It’s powered by the original 6.0-liter V8 and has 63,144 miles on the odometer, but looks to be in great shape and still ready for close-ups.

Along with the celebrity connection, it even comes with the prop license plate used in the film, but is registered under a different one.

According to the Hagerty Price Guide, a car like this is worth around $10,000, but that doesn’t take into account a Hollywood resume. The broker handling the sale says that the owner has a number in mind, but is open to offers. So, if you want it in time for the show, go ahead and make him one that he can’t refuse.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS GETTING A NEW CADILLAC THIS SUMMER: