Farm find! Huge hoard of Dodge and Plymouth cars and trucks heading to auction

If you live by the motto “Mopar or no car” and are in need of a new ride, you may want to head to South Dakota this weekend.

VanDerBrink Auctions will be sending dozens of Dodge and Plymouth vehicles, plus a few Chevys and Cadillacs, across the block that were owned by Mopar fanatic Alan Rietz, who passed away late last year.

Rietz’s wife Linda told Old Cars Weekly that many of the vehicles are rescues that Alan bought so they wouldn’t end up getting modified into dirt track racers, or entered into a demolition derby.

The collection is largely comprised of Nixon-era muscle cars in varying conditions, and includes a rare 1970 Plymouth Road Runner convertible that Linda used as a daily driver, a numbers-matching 1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-pack and a 1976 Plymouth Trailduster SUV.

The newest of the Chrysler Corporation cars is a 1983 Dodge Mirada convertible with snazzy red velvet upholstery that looks as bright as the day it came off the factory floor, but its weathered paint hasn’t fared as well.

There are also a few Dodge Power Wagons and Ramchargers, and a 1961 Jeep-based wrecker that could come in handy removing your purchase from the lot.

The unique auction is being held on Reitz’ property in Mansfield on June 9 starting at 9 am.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE CLASSIC CAR STORIES