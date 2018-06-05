Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Maintenance

Burglar caught on camera defecating in driveway

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
burglar 3

 (North Plainfield Police)

Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspected car burglar who left something behind.

But he wasn’t being generous.

The alleged crook was caught on a security camera defecating in the driveway of a North Plainfield home.

burglar

 (North Plainfield Police)

In a black and white video posted to the local police department’s Facebook page, the hoodie-wearing man can be seen taking off his jacket and backpack before the clip ends abruptly. Police wrote that “we edited the video as it was graphic, you get the picture.”

burglar

 (North Plainfield Police)

The incident occurred on Rockville Terrace around 2:30 am on May 27, and police said that the same man was spotted on other cameras in the neighborhood successfully burglarizing a car at a different location. He is also suspected of attempting to burglarize several other vehicles nearby on the same day.

The North Plainfield police department is asking the public for any tips that will help them crack this case.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu