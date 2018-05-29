Expand / Collapse search
Alleged car thief taunts owner with photo of vehicle being scrapped

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
 (SWNS)

A man who’d essentially had his car stolen from him was dealt a crushing blow when the alleged thief sent him a photo of it in the grasp of a wrecking machine's claw.

George Wood of Kent, U.K., had handed the keys to his Ford Fiesta to a man who’d agreed to buy it for $400 and said he’d transfer the money later, before he drove off with a woman and child, according to The Sun.

When the money never showed up, and police said there was nothing they could do since he’d voluntarily let the man leave with the car, the 21-year-old posted to Facebook asking for help finding it.

The car before it was 'stolen'. A young man is fuming after a potential buyer 'stole' his car - and sent him a picture of it being scrapped. See National News story NNSCRAP; George Wood was stiffed out of Â£160 by the person who drove off with his car. The 21-year-old, from Ashford, Kent, had listed his 15-year-old Ford Fiesta on Facebook Marketplace for Â£350 two weeks ago. But after being messaged by a man named Liam, who offered Â£280, George agreed. The pair met but Liam said he only had Â£120 cash on him - and vowed to transfer the rest over.

Wood thought he'd sold his 16-year-old Fiesta for $400.  (SWNS)

Instead, he received a photo of his compact about to be crushed from the “toothless” man who’d taken it from him.

"I was a bit of an idiot. He came to buy it, he said he had to transfer half and he never did. And is now saying he won't," Wood told SWNS.

He said that he managed to find the junkyard in the photo and staff there confirmed that the car had been scrapped.

"I thought they were just going to pay and that would be the end of it, but you can’t be too trusting,” Wood said.

A police spokeswoman said that the incident is being investigated.

