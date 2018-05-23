Uber announces end of self-driving car operations in Arizona

Uber is shutting down its self-driving car operations in Arizona, but plans to continue the development of autonomous cars in other states.

“We’re committed to self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the near future. In the meantime, we remain focused on our top-to-bottom safety review, having brought on former NTSB Chair Christopher Hart to advise us on our overall safety culture,” an Uber spokesperson told Fox News.

About 300 of the company’s employees will be terminated in Arizona as a result of the decision.

The ride-hailing company suspended public road testing of its self-driving car prototypes nationwide in the wake of a March 18 accident in Tempe, in which one of its vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian, Elaine Herzberg, as she crossed a dark road.

SELF-DRIVING CAR CAUGHT ON CAMERA RUNNING RED LIGHT

In-car video of the incident showed that the safety driver onboard the SUV was looking away from the road prior to the collision and wasn’t able to react fast enough to take steps to avoid it.

The company settled with Herzberg’s family for an undisclosed amount less than two weeks after her death.

Uber said that it is aiming to put its vehicles back on the road this summer in Pittsburgh, where it has an engineering hub, while a target date for a resumption of service in California, where it also held a testing permit, has not been revealed.

With AP