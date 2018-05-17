Ram 1500 sedan is a unique Italian take on luxury trucks

Ram has an all-new pickup on sale this year, but a Ram sedan? At least it rhymes.

Italian boutique car builder Aznom Automotive has turned a Ram 1500 into a luxury SUV with a trunk that it calls the Atalux.

The company, which is linked to a carbon fiber handbag and accessories outfit, stretched the body of the truck halfway into the bedspace to create a limousine-like rear seating area complete with built-in bar, Nespresso machine and X-Box.

The interior has also been soundproofed and fully-trimmed in nubuck leather, Alcantara and high-end wood.

There’s a skylight over the back seats, and what’s left of the bed has been turned into a covered space with a slide out floor for easy access.

It’s something like a Lincoln Blackwood with a supersize passenger compartment, and a price just as large.

The Atalux starts at $260,000, but it’ll be happy to customize it to your specific tastes for as much as you’d like to spend.

