Waymo releases dash cam video of autonomous vehicle involved in crash

Video was released Friday showing a car jumping a median and colliding with a Google-owned Waymo self-driving minivan in Arizona.

Police in Arizona are now investigating the crash, which occurred fewer than two months after a self-driving Uber struck and killed a pedestrian in another part of the state. Waymo uploaded the 5-second video to YouTube.

Chandler Police say the accident happened around noon Friday, when a driver heading eastbound in a Honda sedan swerved to avoid a vehicle and drove into the westbound lanes of Chandler Blvd., where it struck the Waymo minivan. The Waymo was reportedly travelling at a slow speed and in autonomous mode with an occupant in the driver’s seat.

According to the police, injuries were minor and both the Waymo and the Honda were towed from the scene.

In March, a woman, Elain Herzberg, was fatally hit by an Uber vehicle that was in autonomous mode in Tempe.

Uber settled with Herzberg's family for an undisclosed amount, but was suspended from testing its self-driving cars in Arizona as a probe into the accident continues.