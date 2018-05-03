Newlyweds 'picked up' after ceremony by construction front loader truck

A horse-drawn wedding carriage? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can have it.

A newlywed couple in England were shocked and delighted when the groom’s colleagues from the construction firm where he drives heavy equipment picked them up for a ride to the reception in a giant orange front-loader.

Jason and Iona Smith exited the church after the ceremony expecting to walk to the nearby venue when they were surprised to find the unique form of transportation, which had a white sheet draped over its bucket for them to stand on.

"He had no idea what we were doing and it was a real effort keeping the digger hidden. It weighs 18 tons so it’s not exactly easy to hide,” one of the planners told SWNS.

One small child at the event looked totally stoked as he pointed at the vehicle while it pulled up to the sound of church bells.