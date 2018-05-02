Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry select horse-drawn carriage for wedding day

Associated Press
It wouldn't be a royal wedding without a horse-drawn carriage.

Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an open-topped Ascot Landau from the royal carriage collection to use in their wedding procession.

The couple's office said Wednesday that after their May 19 wedding the newlyweds will take the carriage, pulled by four horses, from Windsor Castle through the town center and back for their reception.

The Ascot Landau, which will be used in the case of dry weather for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, London Picture taken May 1, 2018.  (Reuters)

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the town west of London to see them.

Kensington Palace says the couple hope it "will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."

Two Windsor Greys, which will pull the carriage at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture taken May 1, 2018.  (Reuters)

If it rains, the couple will use the Scottish State Coach, which has a glass roof.