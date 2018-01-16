The Nissan XMotion is the most bizarre concept car at the Detroit Auto Show
You don’t see as many outlandish concept cars at auto shows these days, but sometimes there’s a doozy.
The Nissan XMotion, which is pronounced Cross Motion, is a possible vision of the brand’s future utility vehicles.
Its bulky body has an overstuffed look and clamshell doors that provide entry to a cabin inspired by traditional Japanese crafts with a futuristic twist.
Six seats sit alongside a bridge of wood down the center of the car created with ancient Japanese joinery techniques.
It connects up front to a wooden console supporting a dash equipped with a door-to-door display, where a digital assistant lives and takes the form of a koi swimming around the screen.
Meanwhile second row passengers use a floating device that looks like a hovering top to interact with the infotainment system.
When all the seats are full, a pop-up compartment on the roof provides extra cargo space, which is probably the most practical feature on the vehicle.
Nissan even reinvented the wheel by laminating run-flat tires to the rims.
It’s a truly bizarre design experiment, but maybe not that far-fetched.
Nissan did make the Juke, after all.