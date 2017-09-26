Dyson to launch new electric car by 2020

Dyson has announced plans to build electric cars by 2020.

The British vacuum cleaning firm will spend $2.7 billion on the "radical and different" project.

The all-new model is being developed by 400 staff at its HQ in Malmesbury, Wiltshire.

Further work will take place at a nearby former RAF base with staff moving in next February.

A factory has yet to be chosen but the battery-powered car will be on sale after 2020.

Company founder Sir James Dyson told staff in an e-mail: "Competition for new technology in the automotive industry is fierce and we must do everything we can to keep the specifics of our vehicle confidential."

Dyson has had an ambition to develop an electric car since 1998 but was rejected by the industry.

Sir James also pursued car makers to fit cyclone exhausts to cut emissions in the 90s but was met with resistance.

Half of the $2.7B investment will be spent on the car with the other half developing the battery.

Battery range has yet to be announced while the price is still under wraps.

However, it's unlikely to be cheap with Sir James confirming it will be aimed at the "tech end" of the market rather than a mass produced model like the Nissan Leaf or Renault Zoe.

The car will look "radical and different" according to Sir James and would feature some self-driving technology.

It's also expected to use next-gen solid state battery technology rather than lithium ion.

Solid state is believed to be safer - and can be charged quicker. Toyota plans to have this tech on sale by 2020, too.

