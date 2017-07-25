79-year-old woman caught going 149 mph in Porsche Boxster said she 'needed to clear [her] head'

People cope with insomnia in different ways. Some lie in bed, staring at the ceiling. Others apparently go for a (very fast) ride in their sports car.

The latter seemed like more of an interesting choice for one 79-year-old woman from the city of Namur, Belgium.

In June of 2016, the elderly woman was reportedly having trouble falling asleep and decided to take her Porsche Boxster GTS for a spin in the middle of the night to "clear her head," per a report in the Gazet Van Antwerpen.

The Porsche Boxster GTS is quite the speedster, too. Weighing roughly 3,000 pounds, it has 330 horsepower, and can climb from 0 to 60 in under 4.7 seconds. The Boxster reaches a top speed of 173 mph, according to Porsche's official description.

CRAZY HIGH-SPEED CHASES

On the night of June 18, around midnight, the 79-year-old woman decided to test how quick her Boxster really was, and was recorded reaching speeds of 147 mph.

Gazet Van Antwerpen reports that the woman was due in court earlier this week, where she faced a judge who initially questioned whether she was behind the wheel at the time of the infraction. However, the woman fessed up to the infraction, but claimed she "had no idea" she was traveling that fast.

The 79-year-old had no criminal record prior to this speeding ticket, and was fined 4,000 euro, or roughly $4,500. She was also banned from driving for three months.