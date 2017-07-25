1980s FBI spy van with all of its surveillance gadgets auctioned on eBay

A vintage FBI surveillance van dating back to William S. Sessions' tenure as Director was auctioned off on eBay.

Ginter Senfeldas started the bidding for the brown spy vehicle at 99 cents. Forthy-seven bids later, the 1989 Dodge Ram 350 sold for nearly $19,000.

Senfeldas’ eBay profile says the spy van was used by an FBI surveillance team, and boasts all of the state-of-the-art-at-the-time gadgets.

The gently used van, with only 23,500 miles on the speedometer, is equipped with a toilet in the back for those long stakeouts. It also includes video recorders, radar, propane tanks, speakers, intercoms, LCD screens, double locks on the doors, a generator, it can be turned on/off from the back, and even comes with old surveillance tapes and notebooks.

79-year-old woman caught going 149 mph in Porsche Boxster said she 'needed to clear [her] head'

“It has tapes left over from investigations. It’s got CD’s. It has so many compartments… a lot of wall plugs,” he described in a YouTube video.

Senfeldas says he found hidden cameras and audio listening equipment throughout the inside and outside of the vehicle.

“There’s little holes in the lights…It has camera’s in all these corners...in the holes of each of these barriers.”

Senfeldas is waiting to get the title from the previous owner before the auction winner can pick up his new prize.

O.J. Simpson chase white Bronco could be one man's golden ticket

The identity of the van’s new owner is private.

Which makes sense.

Terace Garnier is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in Columbia, South Carolina. Follow her on twitter: @TeraceGarnier