Pamela Anderson is anti-Uber

First, she came for your porn. Now, Pamela Anderson is coming for your ride home.

The former “Baywatch” bombshell stars in a new PSA aimed at curbing ride-sharing apps.

The clip shows Anderson, 49, playing “The Driving Game,” a sendup of the dating game, in which male contestants from ride-sharing apps compete to drive her home.

She opts for the third, who claims to be licensed and background-checked, over the ride-sharing drivers, who are portrayed as cartoonish buffoons who haven’t had background checks or drug tests.

“Be safe. Think before you app,” Anderson says in the PSA, which is part of the National Limousine Association’s “Ride Responsibly” initiative.

Reps for apps Uber and Lyft didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

